August 26, 1929 ~ January 15, 2020
Edna Laura Balactar passed away on January 15, 2020, in Ogden, UT, with her daughter and granddaughter by her side.
She was born August 26, 1929, to George and Margaret (Daisy) Marquardt in Wayne County, Michigan.
She met the love of her life, William W. Balactar, in Michigan and they married March 31, 1951.
Edna obtained her nursing degree from Weber State University and spent her career working in hospitals and home care.
She loved being a mother, homemaker, gardener -^and most of all -^a nurse and pet mommy.
Her green thumb could revive and make any plant thrive. Being the #1 Utah Jazz fan, she got to watch the Jazz beat the Washington Wizards 127-116 with her dear friend Goldie on her last day in her home. She had many cherished friends and was loved greatly by anyone who met her.
Edna was preceded in death by her husband William, brother Frederick, son Tim, and grandson Chayse.
Survived by sisters Laurene and Evelyn, daughter Laura, granddaughter Karline, six nieces, three nephews and close friend Mike.
A viewing will be held from 1:00 p.m to 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at Leavitt's Mortuary located at 836 36th Street in Ogden.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: