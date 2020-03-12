August 4, 1928 ~ March 9, 2020
Edna Robison Knight Haws of South Ogden, Utah passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020. She was born August 4, 1928, in Stoddard, Morgan County, Utah the daughter of George Melvin Robison and Alice Jones.
She married Dale L. Knight who died in 1988 then married Robert Smith Haws, he preceded her death.
She was educated in the Morgan City Schools and attended Weber State College.
She was a lover of thoroughbred racehorses which she trained and raced. She worked in banking and credit union businesses locally and was employed in the business office of McKay Dee Hospital.
She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints having served a two-year mission as an ordinance worker in the Ogden LDS Temple.
She enjoyed collecting antiques for a Mormon Pioneer Cabin she and her husband restored and located in their backyard. Other hobbies included flower gardening, quilting, and sewing.
She is survived by a son, Dee L. Knight of Farr West; two daughters, Susan Knight Wright of Seattle, Washington, and Melinda Knight Costley; a stepdaughter, Ellen Marie Haws Deamer; and many grand, great-grand, and great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Roland, Earl and Ervin Robison; three sisters, Veula Zondervan, Velma Nicholls, and Ina Jones.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at North Morgan Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd.
