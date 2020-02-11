1943 ~ 2020
Edrice Leary Christensen passed away on February 7, 2020, with family by her side.
Born on the 4th of July 1943, Edrice was the first child of George Edward and Louise (Billings) Leary. She had four rambunctious, younger brothers; Edward (Jo Ann), Kent (Vicki), Dean (Margaret), Glen (Val) and one sweet, baby sister, Glorie (Brent). Edrice grew up in the Rose Park, Utah. She attended West High School and had the opportunity to play violin with The Utah Symphony. It was at West High where she met and married Frank Holtry. They had two incredible sons: Rob and Tom (Barbara). They were both too young for marriage and ultimately parted ways.
Edrice met Allen D. Christensen in 1967 and reluctantly agreed to go out with him after he bribed her brother Kent to leave them alone. On Sadie Hawkins Day, February 29, 1968, Edrice asked Allen to marry her. It eventually occurred that she might be serious, and he proposed, which she happily agreed. They were married in Bountiful on April 13, 1968. Attending the ceremony were Edrice's two sons, Allen's four amazing children: Shawn (Randy), Lori, Meg and son, Allen A. (Jenny).
Edrice and Allen had two wonderful children of their own, Becky and Matt (Sharon) whom they raised in their beautiful home in Kaysville where they were surrounded by loving friends and neighbors. They bred Arabian horses and had miscellaneous other critters.
Edrice spent many years working with the local and state PTA helping to implement the change from punch and cookies to student focus. She worked as Volunteer Coordinator at Davis School District where she continued her work to empower students. She enjoyed being a member of The Daughters of the Utah Pioneers.
Edrice loved to golf with Allen and her children. She also belonged to the Tuesday Morning Ladies 9 Hole League. With Allen and close friends Dick and Yvonne, she obtained the ultimate golf goal of a hole in one.
Edrice will always be remembered as the person at every family function, no matter how large or small, with a camera in hand, constantly taking photos. We do mean constantly.
Tragically, her beloved Allen passed away in 2001. It was a loss from which she was never fully able to recover.
After Allen passed, Edrice lived in Fruit Heights with her daughter Becky where they loved and enjoyed the company of their three spoiled dogs.
Over the past few years, Edrice struggled with the debilitating effects of Alzheimer's. The family wishes to express our sincere gratitude to Becky for her tireless love, care and patience that she showed to her mother over this trying time. We also want to say thank you to the caregivers at Barrington Place for their love and care over the past months.
Edrice and Allen leave behind twelve grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
In addition to being remembered for constantly taking photos, Edrice will always be remembered for her beautiful smile, joyous and infectious laugh and especially for the immense love that she felt and showed to her entire family and friends.
There will be a Celebration of Edrice's life on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Country Lane Chapel, 24 South Country Lane, Fruit Heights, Utah. Friends may visit with family on Wednesday, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.
Services entrusted to Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.
Condolences may be shared at: