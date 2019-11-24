March 12, 1961 ~ November 21, 2019
Edward A. Martineau was born to Dr. John and Eloise Martineau on March 12, 1961. Eddy was the youngest of six children. Ed graduated from Morgan High School and later attended classes at Utah State University. While at Morgan High he played the clarinet in the marching band.
Ed was very active in numerous 4H clubs where he earned 4H pins and awards for wood-working, entomology, dog care, and home management to name a few.
He won several ribbons for his 4H projects at the state and county fairs. He was especially proud of the work he did beautifully refinishing antiques. He was also active in Boy Scouts.
Ed enjoyed working with ceramics, playing Mexican Train and Bingo with some of his many friends at Three Links Tower Apartments. Ed was a huge fan of the Utah Utes, Green Bay Packers, Utah Jazz, and Oregon Ducks.
Ed was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. One of his proudest moments came when he was called to serve a mission for the church in Wisconsin.
Ed had a keen sense of humor and an infectious smile; his kindness and warm-hearted soul will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Eddy was preceded in death by his parents, John and Eloise.
He is survived by his siblings: Ellen (Earl), Russell, Evan (Lynne), Thales, Lynn (Debbie), as well as his aunts, cousins, nephews and nieces.
We would like to express a special thank you to the Doctors and Nurses at McKay Dee Hospital; Intermountain Hospice and Harrison Pointe Rehab for their care and kindness to Ed.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like to encourage donations locally to Roads to Independence or Catholic Commodities.
A viewing will be held Friday, November 29, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Leavitt's Mortuary, 836 -^36th St., Ogden, UT.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, November 30, 2019, at the LDS Ward at 27th & Jefferson, Ogden, UT at 11:00 a.m. with a visitation from 9:45 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Interment at South Morgan Cemetery.
