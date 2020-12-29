Edward Frearson
1948 ~ 2020
Edward Frearson, age 72, passed away on Sunday, December 20, 2020 at the home of his sister. He was the son of George and Lucille Frearson.
Following graduation from Ben Lomond High School, he joined the Navy at the age of 17. After returning from his service to our country, he held several different jobs, ending up retiring from Hill Air Force Base.
Ed was a courageous caregiver for his wife, Teena Ann Bender Frearson. His kindness and loving manner was an example for all of us to admire and appreciate. He loved to hunt, fish, read and take scenic tours with his friend, Terry. We would like to thank Brio Hospice for their help and diligent care.
Ed was proceeded in death by his wife, Teena Ann and his parents. His Father-in-law, Fred Bender joined him in death a few hours later.
Ed is survived by his son, Casey Todd Frearson, his sister, Patricia (Dale) Barnett, his mother-in-law, Pat Bender, three grandchildren, five nieces and two nephews.
He will be cremated as per his wishes. Graveside services to be held at a later date. Cremation under the direction of Myers Mortuary 5865 South 1900 West, Roy, Utah.
