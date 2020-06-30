1929 ~ 2020
Edward Harrison, age 91, of Ogden, Utah passed away on June 26, 2020. He was born on January 14, 1929 in Ogden. Edward is the son of Mary Kawalski and Mack Harrison Knatyshen.
He grew up in Dauphin, Manitoba, Canada. In 1947 Edward moved to Utah and started working with the railroad. He was a dedicated Car Man for the Southern Pacific Railroad for over 32 years.
Edward married Patricia Prince on July 1, 1949 in St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Ogden, Utah. They raised three daughters and shared many fun memories throughout the years.
He had a zest for life. Edward was an outdoorsman and enjoyed camping, hunting and lots of fishing. He was an amazing welder and woodworker. Edward was good at everything; a "Jack of All Trades".
He is survived by his wife, Patricia; his children, Rosalie (Eldon) Widmer, Linda (Scott) Gilbert and Jacqueline Thames; eight grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
Edward was preceded in death by his parents, 13 siblings and great-grandson, Eli.
Due to the current pandemic the family requests for friends to stay home and stay safe. The Harrison family appreciates the prayers offered during this time. Funeral Mass for Edward will be held at St. James Catholic Church on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Interment at Evergreen Memorial Park.
His family would like to give special thanks to Brio Hospice and the staff at Sunridge Assisted Living - Roy for their care.
Arrangements entrusted to Myers Ogden Mortuary.
