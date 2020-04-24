Edward John Denning

January 24, 1952 ~^April 19, 2020
Our beloved dad passed away on April 19, 2020, at age 68. He was born to Elma and Maurice Denning on January 24, 1952, in Ogden, where he would live his entire life. He graduated from Bonneville High School, class of 1970; he was looking forward to his 50th class reunion this year. He also attended Weber State College.
Dad loved playing all sports; he excelled in football during junior high and high school, playing quarterback for Bonneville High. He was also an avid skier, enjoyed fishing, and did a little bit of hunting. Later in life, he loved to golf, he was always talking about a tournament he was going to be in or just playing with the boys^as often as he could.
After high school, he married Bernadette Sacco, they were later divorced. He then married Kathryn Wilson, they raised five children together. They were later divorced.
Dad was a real estate agent, truck driver, and salesman. He spent the majority of his working years at Western Hay. He was a very successful businessman, owning several businesses including Ed's Produce, Sue's Lounge, and EJD Logistics. His lasts bragging rights were selling "top-quality hay"^to the Triple Crown Winner "Justify"^in 2018
Dad was always a family man and loved being surrounded by his family and friends. His favorite times were Bar-B-Qing on the patio and camping at Bear Lake.
Dad could strike up a conversation with anyone and had many friends anywhere he went.
He is preceded in death by his mother, father, and brother-in-law Bart Mousley.
He is survived by his children: Ricca (Ryan), Kacey (Rex), Derek (Chrissy), Katie (Patrick), and Eddie (Zack), the lights of his life, his grandchildren: Alexis ^monkey woman^, Ethen "bubbers", Leah "aiy", Lindee "lil Mcgee", and a special little boy named DJ "the con artist." Sisters; Linda Mousley, Ann (Doug) McDonald, and his brothers Scott and Mark. He had very special bonds with his nieces Christine, Tracee, Karie, Kara, Ashlee, and Breanne and all of their children.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to one of dad's favorites: Shriner's Hospital.
Due to COVID-19, private graveside services will be held for close family. We will be having a celebration of life BBQ and cocktails at a later date. You can email his children at: celebratingEJD@gmail.com if you would like to attend or with any questions.
Dad, we miss you so much already! "I'll see you when you get here"^but in the meantime...^"Where's the damn clicker?"^
