March 31, 1943 — May 13, 2021
Edward John Weakland, 78, of Layton, Utah, passed away on May 13, 2021, surrounded by his family.
Ed was born in Spangler, PA to Ervin Francis and Ruth Ebbs on March 31, 1943. He graduated from Barnesboro High School in 1961 and joined US Air Force in June of the same year.
After his service discharge, Ed worked at Hill Air Force Base as a civilian in civil service. During this time, he also attended Weber State College and earned a degree in automotive engineering. He retired from HAFB in March 1993, and promptly started Ed's Auto Repair Shop until present day.
He married Bonnie Jo Benson on September 8, 1971 in Elko, NV.
Ed is survived by spouse: Bonnie Jo, children: Chris, Michelle, Sean, and Robbie (April); brothers and sisters: Nancy Swope (Thomas), Ervin Francis Jr. (Yvonne), Rita Detore (Phil), Phil (Rusty), Dennis, ten grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and many nieces and nephews.
Ed is preceded in death by his father, mother, and one grandson.
At Ed's request, there will not be a viewing or funeral service. Family will do a celebration of life at a later date.
