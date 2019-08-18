September 1, 1930 ~ August 14, 2019
Edward Lee Millar, 88, passed away August 14, 2019. He was born September 1, 1930, to Walter E. Millar and Ella M. Davidson in Ogden, UT. He graduated from Ogden High School in 1948. He was married to Ardene MacFarlane.
He worked for the Union Pacific Railroad for over 40 years.
Ed is survived by his sister, Darlene Nelson and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Joy Tibbals and brother Max D. Millar.
Graveside Services for Ed will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Leavitt's Aultorest Memorial Park, 836-36th St., Ogden, UT.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: