Edward Lester Wygal
October 5, 1948 ~ June 7, 2021
Edward Lester Wygal, 72, passed away on Monday, June 7, 2021. He was born in Twin Falls, Idaho to Ralph and Annie (LaFever) Wygal in 1948.
He married Alta Marie Gines in the Salt Lake LDS Temple. Alta passed away in May, 1975. Edward found love again and married Pam Nessen, in the Ogden LDS Temple.
He was a Veteran of the US Navy and US Army.
Edward worked for Ogden City School District as a custodian. He also worked at the Ogden LDS Temple as a Security Guard.
He enjoyed working on Genealogy. He was an avid wood worker and gardener. He loved camping and the Scouts. He was always tinkering and building things like his motor helicopters and Lego's with the young boys.
Edward is survived by his wife, Pam; Carla (Pete), Kristie (Rich), Jeffrey (J'Lene), and Hilary, 15 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers, Wayne (Susanne) and Jesse (Katrina).
He was preceded in death by his father, mother, two brothers, two sisters, first wife, and aunt and uncle, who raised him.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. The viewing will be held for friends and family on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Francis Cemetery.
Services will be livestreamed and available by scrolling to the bottom of Edward's obituary page at www.lindquistmortuary.com, where condolences may also be shared.