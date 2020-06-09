October 30, 1956 ~ June 2, 2020
Edward Lowell Wilkinson, "Fast Eddy"^(63), passed away, at his home, June 2, 2020, sitting next to his youngest brother. Eddie was born to Billy and Bonnie Wilkinson, in Logan, Utah. Eddie resided in most of his life in Layton. He worked on oil rigs, Smith's Warehouse and many years as a long haul truck driver. He married Kelly Hurst and they had one daughter, Casey Lynn Gale. They later divorced. He lived a colorful life he loved, did things his way and had many friends.
Eddie loved camping and fishing, always has, always will. The mountains were his sanctuary. He will be missed by many.
Survived by his daughter, her brother, Nathan, eight grandchildren, his sister, Wendy (Rex) Feller, brothers Dave (Bekki) Wilkinson, Jeff (Lorena) Wilkinson, many nieces and nephews. Proceeded in death by grandson Joseph, his parents, brother Kirk and grandparents. A gathering for a drink, to toast Eddie and share memories will take place Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Clearfield American Legion, 345 Depot St., Clearfield, Utah at 2:00 p.m. Due to Covid 19, Eddie's closest friends only please.