"Lil Gorilla"
March 17, 1946 ~ August 24, 2019
Edward Patrick Mora (Fast Eddie) was born on March 17, 1946, in Ogden, Utah to Lupe and Maria Mora. He attended Ogden city school districts and was active in Jr. Varsity wrestling at Ben Lomond High School. He later enlisted in the US Army 101st Airborne Special Forces and served in the Vietnam War where he accommodated many awards and medals including the Silver Star Medal, Bronze Star Medal, Letter "V" Device, Air Medal, Army Commendations Medal, National Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Bronze Star Attachment Combat Infantryman Badge 1st Award, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Ribbon with Device, Expert Badge, Auto Rifle Bar, Sharpshooter Badge, Rifle Bar, and Parachutist Badge. He was a Purple Heart recipient and one of the most declorated in Ogden.
After his duty he then married Joann Gallegos and together they had four beautiful daughters that he loved and cherished deeply. They later divorced, and he then found his soul mate Gene Mora who was the love and light of his life. She brought him peace and joy to his life until the last of her days. Now the dance for eternity.
Eddie loved his Philadelphia Eagles, family, fishing, gambling, biking and most of all spending time with his loved ones.
He is survived by his children; Stacey (Joel) Mora, Desiree Mora, Dawn (Lonnie) Fronda, and Brandi, (Mike) Memmot, Susan and Cyrus. Siblings, David (Ernie), Richard (Ceria), Albert (Bernadette), Olga (Jim), Yolanda and Kathy. He is preceded in death by his parents, grandsons, Matt and Kayden, siblings, Ramon, Ruben, Lupe Jr., Joe, Dolores, Julia and Cecilia. Eddie will be missed by so many, he was truly loved by his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, many nephews and nieces, friends, comrades and especially his best bud his dog Bear.
Funeral service will be held Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph's Church 514 24th St, Ogden, Utah. Friends may visit family Tuesday, September 3, 2019, from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Provident Funeral Home 3800 Washington Blvd, Ogden, Utah. Interment, Ogden City Cemetery 1875 Monroe Blvd, Ogden, Utah with full military honors.