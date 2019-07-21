March 14, 1940 ~ July 18, 2019
Edward Roger Tanner passed away July 18, 2019, at the age of 79. He was born March 14, 1940, to Levar and Rosie Tanner in Tonopah, Nevada. Ed graduated from Las Vegas High and attended UNLV before graduating with a business degree from Idaho State University. He married his wife of 52 years, Sandy Green Tanner, in Pocatello, and together they settled in Ogden with their cute, smart, industrious family.
The responsible part of Ed worked primarily as a reliable dispatch supervisor in the trucking industry, raised four children, invested in stocks, devoted his time to ensuring his own father experienced a safe and comfortable late life, made sure bills were paid and that his children felt valued and successful. Ed was responsible, but he was also really cool.
He was cool because he loved people, food, music, sports, fishing, dancing, Farside comics, and telling stories.
Ed played on the first UNLV basketball team in the position of guard or "killer," if Ed's telling the story. Not long ago, he and his team were inducted into the UNLV Hall of Fame. He lost part of his finger slicing bread in his family's bakery, but it could just as easily have been lost setting off dynamite, which he did for his grandpa's mining interests. He once showed up outside the teen arcade to surprise his son with a TR7 sports car. He taught his kids to fish and how to carry a pole. He coached us in soccer, baseball, basketball, football, and ice hockey, encouraging us to use both hands/feet. "(The opponent) won't know how to stop you!"^
He put his family to work on Sundays rolling gnocchi off the back of a fork and making fresh pasta for chicken parmigiana. He danced with us on his feet to booming jazz music in the kitchen. He loved and had enormous admiration for his wife's family. He would push back on the popularity of the Beatles, but acknowledge he didn't mind your Ani DiFranco album. He was cool. And he was kind.
He was kind because he carried the stories of his colleagues, friends, relatives, and even strangers in his pocket, and he shared these anecdotes with appreciation, positive light, and a "stop me if you've heard this..." He drove a taxi, he served his country, he provided his kid's small loans, he took pictures of the dogs, he transported his girls with sprained ankles from soccer fields. He wanted good things for his family and believed in us.
Preceded in death by his parents and sister Beverly, Ed is survived by his special cousin Bruce Fabbi, brother-in-law George Tsacoyeanes, nephew John and niece Kathy (Shawn) Dettrey.
Ed is also survived by his talented and dynamic wife Sandy Green Tanner, his children Ray (Wendy) Tanner, Chris (Bruce) Lowrie, Kate (Brandon) Keinert, Anne (Matt) Robinson, and grandkids Megan, Hannah, Matt, Avery, Emma, Brooklyn, Presley, Aubrey, Madeline, and Axel, and his dog Buddy.
Funeral Services will be Friday, July 26, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Leavitt's Mortuary, 836? 36th St., Ogden, UT 84403. Family will greet friends Thursday, July 25, 2019, from 6:00 ? 8:00 p.m. at Leavitt's Chapel and from 10:00 ? 10:45 a.m. prior to the funeral service on Friday.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: