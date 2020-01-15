February 15, 1950 ~ January 11, 2020
Edward Roy Jensen Jr., our beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, returned home with honor on January 11, 2020, due to complications of diabetes.
Roy was born February 15, 1950, in Ogden, Utah to Edward Roy Jensen and Leola Farr Jensen. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Roy served a two-year mission in the France, Paris Mission. He married Marlene Jensen on September 13, 1973, in Brigham City, Utah. Their marriage was solemnized in 1974 in the Ogden Temple.
He served 27 years in the Air Force Reserve and retired in 2006. He was deployed on several occasions over the years. Roy worked at Hill Air Force Base as an Electronic Engineer and retired in 2016.
Roy enjoyed all kinds of outdoor activities, traveling and model airplanes. His highest priority was his family.
Roy is survived by his wife, Marlene; his daughter, Jodi Nix-Layton (Justin); his sons, Brian E. Jensen (Katie) and Eric R. Jensen; three grandchildren and one great-grandson. His mother, Leola Farr Jensen; his siblings: Susan Price, Lee K. Jensen (Nedene), Ann Jensen-Cordova (Michael), Kim F. Jensen (Karen).
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Myers Ogden Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd. A viewing will be held on Friday, January 17th, 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. prior to services. Interment, Ogden City Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: