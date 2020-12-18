Edward Seth Brewer "Bob"
January 8, 1933 ~ December 13, 2020
On December 13, 2020 Edward Seth Brewer "Bob" age 87, former resident of Utah, passed away in Idaho from a brief illness.
He was born January 8, 1933 in Fremont, Nebraska to Edward Gordon Brewer and Opal Delilah Cole. He had five brothers and five sisters.
At the age of 18, he joined the Army on July 3, 1950 and served honorably in the Korean War and was discharged on July 3, 1953.
He married Thelma L. Perry and they had five children. He was later divorced and then married Carole LaFlam and brought into the family her three children.
Dad trained and raced thoroughbred horses and was a member of the Riders of the Wasatch Horse Club and the Wasatch Slope Horse Association.
He and his brother Gene owned Quality Roofing and, had worked for Redd Roofing. He retired from HAFB as an airplane electrician.
He is survived by his wife Carole Brewer, children; Cathy L. Manning, Edward Allen Brewer, Kevin LaFlam, Rochelle Goldsberry, and Heather Avery. He is also survived by his sister Ruby Jetter, 41 grandchildren, 41 great-grandchildren and one on the way, and six great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and nine siblings, his three daughters; Karen Lee Child, Linda Kay Garcia, and Margaret "Corrie" Martinez, one grandson Brady C. Manning and one great-grandson Ian Wing, and two great-granddaughters; Angel and Jacoby Martinez.
He leaves behind a legacy of love, hope, and family. Our hearts are saddened but at the same time we are so happy that he can be reunited with his family that have gone before him. We know that it was a happy reunion.
We love and already miss you. Love, your family.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with a viewing from 10:00-10:45 a.m. at Leavitt's Mortuary 836 36th Street, Ogden, Utah.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions Masks are required for attendance to services.
Interment at Leavitt's Aultorest Memorial Park.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.leavittsmortuary.com