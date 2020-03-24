1928 ~ 2020
"Together Again"
Ogden ^ Edward Sparr Jr., 91, passed away March 19, 2020. He was born August 15, 1928, in Hibbing, MN the son of Freda Olson and Edward Sparr. He graduated from Vancouver High School in Washington and received an Associate degree from Weber State. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War.
Edward married Terry Nichols, the love of his life, in Vancouver on August 4, 1950. They had three children, Tina (Keith) Mildon, Glen "Corky" Sparr and Lisa (Paul) Malan; five grandchildren Heidi, Paul, Brad, Tyler, and Daren; 10 great-grandchildren, Crystal, Amber, Matt, Seven, Ava, Kaleb, Jolece, Brewer, Archer and Avery.
He enjoyed fishing, camping, spending time with family, jigsaw puzzles, crossword puzzles and after retiring from HAFB, he loved being a handyman.
He is survived by his children; grandchildren; great- grandchildren; and sister Greta Railing. He was preceded in death by his wife Terry; grandson Kevin; one brother and two sisters.
Our family would like to thank Our House Assisted Living for their care of Dad.
Private family graveside services will be held at Evergreen Memorial Park.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to Myers Ogden Mortuary.
