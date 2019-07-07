August 10, 1922 ~ June 22, 2019
Edward (Ted) Conrad Boyle, passed away June 22, 2019, in North Logan, Utah at the age of 96. Born to Lawrence E. and Saila Boyle on August 10, 1922, in Ogden, Utah.
Attended Polk Elementary, Ogden High, Weber College, Utah State Agricultural College, and the U of U. Attended USU in 1942, member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon, then graduating from Weber College and joining USAF in November of 1942. Assigned to Bombardier school in Roswell, NM. graduating May 1943. He was made 2nd Lt. in USAF. After graduation, he was assigned to San Marcos, TX for navigational training. He was a bombardier on a B-17 flying fortress, named Lassie and her lads, completing 50 missions. He was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross, Air Medal and 5 oak leaf clusters, and a Presidential citation for his group. Upon his return, he attended the Thunderbird School in Phoenix, AZ., where he received his B.A. in business which changed the course of his life. Training was in Puerto Rico, then on to Bogota, Colombia where he met the love of his life Hazel. They were married on July 5, 1952.
He joined Citibank and his banking career took them to many places, including Colombia where all four daughters were born. Another transfer to El Salvador, Wilton, Conn., Liberia, and Beirut Lebanon. Two more transfers to Karachi, Pakistan and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. He retired from Citibank in 1988, and moved to Rio Verde, AZ. for lots of sun and golf. There would be one more move to St. George, UT to be closer to their family.
Dad planned many trips so we could learn more about the world we live in, including three trips across country from Connecticut, to California by car taking a month each summer to do this. We had an annual trip to Yellowstone with family to fish, and make great memories. He loved his family, pheasant hunting, fishing, golfing and was an avid reader. He enjoyed meeting many heads of state, including President Lyndon B. Johnson and his daughter Lucy. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was a man of honor and integrity.
We would like to thank those who loved and cared for Ted this past year. From Rocky Mountain Hospice, David G. and Radin. From the Gables: Rachel, Rachel and Matt, Mikelle, Brice, Jaimie, Christa and Emma, and from the Signature Hospice: Diane, Stephanie, Kim and Mark.
He is survived by his wife, Hazel; of 66 yrs., Sharon (Randy) Brower, Linda (Scott) Davis, Kim Campbell (Craig Terry) and Sarah, nine grandchildren and 17 great-grands. He will be laid to rest in the Logan City Cemetery on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at 11 a.m.
Goodbyes are not forever, goodbyes are not the end. They simply mean we'll miss you, until we meet again.
Condolences may be sent to: