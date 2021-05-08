Edward Williams
Ret. US Air Force
On May 2, 2021 Ed, a most gracious man, fulfilled God's plan when he passed peacefully in his home surrounded by his family. Ed diligently carried out his intrinsic nature of service to his fellow man, his country, his family, and his God. It is fortunate for us and many others that Ed never met a stranger in his life. Our father was a man who appreciated all God's creations and a simple walk--while walking his dog and smoking his pipe.
Ed was born during the height of the great depression. He enlisted in the Airforce during the Korean War and served in occupied Germany where he learned his lifelong hobby of skiing during a visit to the Bavarian Alps. Later serving 25 years on the National Ski Patrol for Nordic Valley, Powder Mountain and Snow Basin Resorts.
Ed met his lifelong partner, friend, and wife Mary Ann Rushing in the University Choir while attending Southern Illinois University. They were married 63 years. He graduated in 1959 as an Industrial Engineer and as an officer in the US Air Force, and later received a Bachelor degree in Occupational Safety & Health from Utah State University.
Ed proudly served his country in occupied Germany, the Korean War and the Viet Nam Wars. He gained experience in air-to-ground missiles and the ECM missiles and flew 101 missions in Viet Nam. He received numerous commendations and awards for his meritorious service.
In 1971 Ed and Mary Ann moved to Utah to continue their careers and raise their 4 children. They remained in Utah to have many adventures and share a beautiful life together.
Surviving are spouse, Mary Ann Williams, sons David (Wanda) Williams, Douglas (Mariann) and daughters Megan (Gary) Boles and Amy (Will) Wilson.
Ed was an amazing grandfather to Rebecca Thomas, Bree McMullan, Mary Alice Siler, Vanessa Krits, Ashley Reusch, David Jr. Williams, Andrew Williams, Zachery Williams, Beth Dunphy, Annie Clyde, Rachael, Jacqueline, William, and Jacob Wilson. He taught them the many life skills of skiing, golf, and learning to swim! He was also a great grandfather to 26 great grandchildren. He will be missed by all who had the pleasure to know him. We will continue on his legacy with his love for everything outdoors and his dedication to family. Thank you for your service Major Williams.
In lieu of flowers the family respectfully requests donations to Air Force Assistance Fund. AFPC/DP3SA. 550 C Street West. JBSA-Randolph, TX 78150 or the St. James Episcopal Church food bank.
Memorial service will be on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at 1:00 pm at the St. James Episcopal Church 7486 South Union Park Avenue, Midvale Ut 84047. Arrangements are entrusted to Starks Funeral Parlor. Please share your memories and photos with his family at www.starksfuneral.com