Edwin James Jardine
Edwin "Ed" James Jardine passed away June 21, 2021. He was born on April 27, 1955, in Ogden, UT. His parents were James F. Jardine and Betty Eccles Jardine. He attended Bonneville High School. Ed never married or had any children.
Those that knew Ed, know that he lived by his own rules and died the same. He was a loner with a tender heart, and an appreciation for animals (especially those in need). Though he could be difficult by nature, he was always loved. He will be remembered for his Viking looks, his Harley motorcycles and his long skinny legs that he could crouch down on for hours. We hope he has found peace.
He is survived by his sister Jeannine Favero (David), three nephews and a niece. A private service will be announced at a later date.