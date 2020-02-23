Edwin "Ted"^Wilde Boyer

1926 ~ 2020
"Semper Fidelis" ... always faithful, always loyal to the mission at hand, to our fellowmen and to our nation. It ensures the battle will be won. ( U.S. Marine Motto )
Our beloved dad, Edwin "Ted" Boyer, passed from this mortal life on February 19, 2020, with family by his side. He was born, February 6, 1926, to Robert Earl and Hazel Wilde Boyer. He shared a loving, happy childhood with his siblings, Kathleen, Max, Afton, Lorriane, and Jack.
At the age of 17, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. Later returning from basic training to graduate with his classmates at North Summit High School. Dad was deployed to the Pacific and was honorably discharged upon being wounded on Iwo Jima. All which led to his fondness for the American flag and fellow veterans.
Upon his return, he married Thea Nichols, December 1, 1945. They were later sealed for eternity in the Salt Lake Temple. From this sacred union they became parents to six children, Craig (Carolyn) Boyer, LeeAnn-deceased (Bruce) Rowser, Chris (Jeannine-deceased) Boyer. Becky (Milt) Sargent, Marla (Kerry) Garfield and Chad-deceased (Tina) Boyer. Dad lovingly cared for our mother, his eternal companion until she passed in 2008.
Dad provided for his family as a mink rancher and heavy equipment operator. He built or remodeled many homes in his spare time. He sought excellence in all he did but never seeking the spotlight.
Dad was passionate about serving each and every one no matter their circumstances. As a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, he was blessed to serve in various calling, including Bishop. However, no calling was of more importance to him than being a dedicated home teacher, neighbor, and friend. Mom and dad served in the Albuquerque, NM Mission and nurtured a special love for the Navajo people. Later they relished their service in the Ogden Temple.
Dad's pride and joy are his posterity of 24 grandchildren, 71 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. Mom and dad shared their home and wisdom with a grandson, Brant Boyer and a foster daughter, Marion leading to a special relationship with both.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 24, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., Viewings held Sunday from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., and Monday, 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Henefer Ward Church. Burial, Henefer Cemetery
In lieu of flowers, please make your donation to the church welfare/humanitarian program or the Utah Food Bank.