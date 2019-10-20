Effie Johnson Rich, returned to the loving arms of her Father in Heaven and sweetheart, Kent, October 17, 2019. Effie was born July 15, 1922, in Driggs, Idaho. She was the youngest of six children born to John James and Mary Edith Carruth Johnson. Her family moved from Driggs to Coalville, Utah in 1927, and later settled in Morgan, Utah in 1929, where her father ran the local dry-cleaning and tailoring shop. She graduated from Morgan High School and attended the University of Utah and Steven Henagers College.
In 1947, she married her sweetheart Kent Rich in the Logan Temple. Kent and Effie moved to the Rich family farm in 1952, and raised five children: Mary Jane (Steven) Moss, Juliann, Karen, Stephen (Lynelle) and Mark (Sherrie). Effie was a city girl that quickly learned how to be a farmer's wife. The only thing she never adjusted to was the early farmer's hours.
Effie was the proud grandmother to ten grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, with one on the way, and one great-great-granddaughter. She was lovingly known as Gram Happy by her grands and great-grands. On earth, they were her pride and joy and continue to be in her heavenly home. In many ways, they were the reason she lived to the ripe old age of 97.
Effie was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She supported Kent in his bishopric assignments, worked as a teacher and leader in the Primary and Relief Society, and also served in the Ogden Temple for several years. The young people of the Richville Ward enjoyed many shrimp fries, taffy pulls and parties in Kent and Effie's home. Kent and Effie completed an LDS mission in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Effie had a lovely singing voice and often shared her musical talent in the church and community. Following her retirement from Hill Air Force Base, she and Kent logged many miles vacationing together, especially to the Oregon Coast. She loved to swim and was an active swimmer until the age of 94. During her retirement years, Effie knit over 2,000 preemie hats and donated them to hospitals in Utah and New York. Her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great- granddaughter have all been wrapped in a knitted shawl and quilt that was made especially for them. She was also known for her beautiful knitted lace.
The family would like to thank Dr. Brent Williams for "seeing her through", and Tracia and Reagan for their loving care of Mom in her final days. Also a special Thank You to her ward community, that never wavered in their kindness and support. You always made her "feel so good".
Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 21, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the West Porterville Ward Chapel. Viewings will be held on Sunday, October 20, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Walker Mortuary in Morgan, and on Monday, from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at the church prior to the services.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the General Missionary Fund of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
