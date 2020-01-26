September 20, 1932 ~ January 23, 2020
Our loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend Eginia Natividid (Oca^a) Archuleta passed away peacefully on January 23, 2020. She was born on September 20, 1932, to Pete and Fermina (Martinez) Oca^a in Francis, Colorado.
Following a move to Utah, Mom graduated from Lincoln High School in Orem. After graduation, she started dating Leo Archuleta and when Dad left the Army they married in 1955. Mom and Dad raised five children together in Clinton, building a life together of love and service.
Mom was an active member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church; for years she taught CCD classes as well as volunteered with the Catholic Church of Women.
After retiring from the IRS Mom and Dad became snowbirds, spending their winter months in Yuma, Arizona. They enjoyed camping, traveling and cruising with their many family members and friends. Mom also loved crafting, playing Bingo and watching her 'stories'.
Mom was preceded in death by her husband Leo, son Gabriel, both parents and siblings Trini Mora, Moses Oca^a, Ray Oca^a and Bernice Padilla.
Mom is survived by her sister Sally (Benny) Valdez, children Pat (Merle) Sandoval, Carolyn (Brent) Stapley, Phillip (Anita) Archuleta, David (Michelle) Archuleta, ten grandchildren and twenty great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the caring CNA's at Lotus Park Assisted Living of West Haven and Encompass Hospice, especially Taylor (her nurse), Mary Ann (shower aid), Kim (chaplain), and Augie.
Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at St. Rose of Lima church at 10:00 a.m.
Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary with a rosary from 6:00 p.m. to 8 :00 p.m.
Interment Lindquist^s Memorial Park at Layton.
Condolences may be shared at: