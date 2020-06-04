Eileen Barnes

1945 ~ 2020
Eileen Ann Peterson Barnes, 74, died May 30, 2020, with family gathered around her.
She was born on December 4, 1945, to Russell and Leota Germar Peterson in Santa Fe, New Mexico, the oldest of three children. Eileen married William Lloyd Barnes Jr. on May 4, 1967 and they raised three children, Jeffrey, Kari and Micheal, before eventually divorcing.
The joy of her life was her family, especially her grandchildren. She was immensely proud of all of their accomplishments and was always their greatest cheerleader.
Eileen was an ardent supporter of the Layton Lancers from the time her children attended and competed, through the years of her son-in-law coaching, many years as a substitute teacher and ultimately watching her grandsons play various sports. For the last 20 years, she has been referred to as Drew's grandma around Layton High School and there was no title she loved more.
Eileen loved to gather her family together and created many special memories and traditions. She loved to play games and especially loved to win games. Eileen is known for her special sewing projects. She also enjoyed doing puzzles, arranging flowers and playing the piano and organ. One of her passions was family history. She knew and shared many stories about her ancestors and prepared many names for temple work.
Eileen was preceded in death by her parents, Russell and Leota Peterson, and her grandparents, aunts and uncles who were all dear to her.
She is survived by her children: Jeffrey (Tracy) Barnes, Midland, GA; Kari (Robert) Ferneau, Layton; Micheal Barnes, Layton; grandchildren: Shailee, Mackenzee, Drew, Roman, Xander; siblings: Linda Peterson and Clare (Sharon) Peterson; four nieces and 11 great-nieces and nephews. She filled our lives with love and will be dearly missed.
A private family service will be held at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd, Layton, Utah. A brief graveside service will be held at Lindquist's Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe Rd, Ogden, Utah on Saturday June 6, 2020, at 2:00.
