Eileen L. Wysong
Eileen L. Wysong, our beloved mother and grandmother passed away on January 20, 2021. Eileen was born October 14, 1931, in Ogden but raised in Orem. She was a resident of Sunset for over 50 years where she raised her 5 children. Her children were her greatest life accomplishment. She is survived by her children Nancy Stahler (Gary Johnson), Larry (Tina) Wysong, Kathy (Rob) Vincent, Brenda (Dave) Fell and Lori (Al) Stoltenberg.
Eileen has been a resident of Chancellor Gardens Assisted Living for six years and her children sincerely appreciate the care and kindness she received there.
Through her 89 years, she has been respected by those who know her as a "caregiver." Eileen has always been more concerned with and put others above herself. She was known for and enjoyed gardening, sewing, and crocheting skills to name a few.
Private services will be held for Eileen's family at Walker Sanderson Funeral Home in Orem on Monday, January 25, 2021. Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.walkersanderson.com.