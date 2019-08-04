May 10, 1934 ~ July 26, 2019
Eiven O. Evensen, Jr., 85, passed away on July 26, 2019. Eiven was born on May 10, 1934, in Stavanger, Norway, one of four children born to Eiven and Anna Evensen.
He married Nora Rebecca Wells on October 10, 1956, and they had two children, Kirk Evensen, and Carrie Christensen.
Eiven served as an Army Medic in the Korean War. After retiring from the Defense Department of Ogden, he enjoyed many years sailing the ocean.
Eiven is survived by his children, grandchildren, brother, and sisters. He was preceded in death by his wife and parents.
No services will be held. Arrangements entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.
