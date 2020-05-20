Elaine Adams

October 5, 1943 ~ May 16, 2020
ROY - Mary Elaine Baum Adams, 76 died Saturday May 16, 2020. She was born October 5, 1943. She was the daughter of Ray and Mary Baum. She attended Duchesne High School. She married John Adams on December 19, 1961. Elaine was involved with Roy Senior Citizens Center where she loved to make ceramics and other crafts.
She is survived by her daughters; Judy Elaine Robinett, Betty Ann Western; son, Keith Roy Adams; one sister; three sister-in-laws; one brother-in-law; seven grandchildren; 13 great- grandchildren.
Proceded in death by: her husband, parents, two brothers, father-in-law and mother-in-law.
Elaine will be laid to rest next to her beloved Husband. Graveside service will be in Fruitland, Utah at a later date.