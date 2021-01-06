Elaine Cummings Perkins
1930-2021
Elaine Cummings Perkins, 90, passed away after a long and fruitful life on January 1, 2021, from causes incident to age.
Elaine was born December 8, 1930 in Fillmore, Utah, the oldest child of Maxine Stevens and H. Donald Cummings. A self-described "tomboy," she was raised on the family farm, where she enjoyed riding horses, raising 4-H calves, and helping her father with the farm work "on the Pahvant" ranch. She graduated from Millard High School in 1949, and went to Logan, Utah to attend Utah State University. It was there, at a social gathering of the Sigma Kappa sorority and the Delta Phi Kappa fraternity that she met the love of her life, Doyle Perkins. Following a winter quarter courtship at USU, they were married over spring break in the Salt Lake Temple on March 26, 1952.
Elaine graduated from USU in 1953, with a degree in Home Economics, and became an educator in the Ogden School District. As her first children, sons Jeff and Mark, arrived she paused her career to raise her family, which soon included daughters Ronda and Kelley. Later, she returned to teaching in the Weber School District. She was a superior seamstress and was known widely for this great skill. She loved making a wide variety of crafts — from quilts and receiving blankets to picture pillows to a variety of sewn products for friends and family of all ages — and sold them for many years through her own business, Pole Patch Creations. Later in life she enjoyed beading and completing all kinds of Sudoku and jig-saw puzzles. She and Doyle also loved to travel, spending many summers on the Oregon coast, and winters at their second home in Yuma, Arizona.
Elaine was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Pleasant View wards, where she served in many positions; and in the Colonial Springs Ward, where she and Doyle spent the final years of the lives. A loss of hearing made it difficult for her to take part in her later years, and she remarked that she missed that greatly. But she had a strong testimony of the Gospel of Jesus Christ and remained faithful to it to the very end.
Elaine is survived by three of her four children: Jeff (Lesley) Perkins, Lava Hot Springs, Idaho; Ronda (Dave) Jones, Plain City, Utah; and Kelley (Vic) Saunders, Ogden, Utah; a former daughter in law, Merri Ann Crowther, Wanship, Utah; and eleven grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren. She is also survived by a sister, Janyce (Owen) Olpin, St. George, Utah; and two brothers: Clay (Marlene) Cummings, Fillmore, Utah; and John (Geri) Cummings, Inchelium, Washington. She was preceded in death by her husband, Doyle D. Perkins, her son, Mark; her parents, a brother, Steve, and a sister, Janyne.
A viewing will be held at Myers Ogden Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd., January 8th from 10:30 to 11:40 a.m. A private family funeral service will be held at Noon. The service will be live streamed on Myers website www.myers-mortuary.com in Elaine's obituary, where condolences may also be left to the family. Interment will be beside her beloved Doyle at the Ben Lomond Cemetery, in North Ogden, Utah.
The family wishes to thank many friends and neighbors, the members of the Colonial Springs Ward, Wendy of AFI Advanced Care Hospice, and the kind associates of Seasons Assisted Living Center in Farr West, who showed so many kindnesses to Elaine in her final days. She is now reunited with her beloved Doyle in the rest of our Savior, Jesus Christ, until that time when we can all be reunited together in their presence again.