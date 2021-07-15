Elaine Flint Ronnenkamp
October 22, 1926 ~ July 12, 2021
Elaine Flint Ronnenkamp, 94, passed away peacefully at her home in Layton, Utah on July 12, 2021.
She was born on October 22, 1926 at the family home, in Layton, Utah as the youngest child of Oscar Brough Flint and Verma Adelaid Haight.
She attended Layton Elementary, North Davis Jr. High and Davis High School. Elaine married her high school sweetheart, George G. Ronnenkamp, on November 7, 1944 in the Salt Lake Temple, just prior to him going overseas during World War II as a Flight Engineer on a B-24. Following the war, they made their home in Layton and raised four children; Stephen, Diane, Cheryl and Susan. Elaine and George were blessed with 76 years of marriage.
Elaine remained in the home until her four children were in school and then became employed at the Kind-Care Center, where she served special needs children. She later worked for the Davis County School District at the Monte Vista School for special needs children, until she retired after 28 years. She loved teaching and supporting these special needs and disabled children and was able to establish a positive and influential relationship with these students.
Elaine was a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. In addition to being an example and creating a gospel centered home for her family, she served in numerous church callings, including Ward Relief Society President and Ward and Stake Young Women President. Elaine also loved writing and directing Church Roadshows for many years.
She had a special ability to beautify and decorate her home and yard for the various holidays and seasons. It wasn't uncommon to find numerous cars parked in front of her house to admire the festive decorations. Her children were taught the value and reward of hard work. The work was always done before the children played. "Always hoe to end of the row," she would say.
Family activities included yearly trips to Yellowstone National Park, camping in the Uinta Mountains, snowmobiling, fishing and pheasant hunting.
Elaine was preceded in death by her parents; Oscar Brough Flint and Verma Adelaid Haight; her siblings: Leon (Ruth) Flint, Cora (John) Van Drimmelen, Louise (Roger) Stephens, and Wayne (Cleone) Flint; and a daughter-in-law, Verus Ronnenkamp.
She is survived by her devoted husband, George and her children; Stephen (Janis), Diane, Cheryl Molis, and Susan (Craig) Boatright; 15 grandchildren; 39 great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Kaysville City Cemetery, 500 E. Crestwood Rd., Kaysville, Utah. Friends may visit with family Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd., Layton, Utah prior to the graveside.
The family wishes to express thanks to Applegate Hospice and the Visiting Angels for the kind and compassionate care that was provided,
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.