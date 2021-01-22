Elaine Hansen McLean
1937 - 2021
Our cherished mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, Elaine Hansen McLean, was reunited with her husband on January 20, 2021.
She was born September 29, 1937 in Ogden, the daughter of Levi Judkins and Dora Child Hansen.
She spent her early years in Taylor and graduated from Weber High School. She lived most of her life in West Weber.
She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She loved to serve in the Primary where she served in many ward and stake callings.
Elaine was a beautiful seamstress. She sewed clothing for her children and many friends. She enjoyed singing in a double trio for many years. She enjoyed working with the girl scouts and 4-H. She loved bowling and her bowling friends. She was the bowling secretary for many years at Ben Lomond Lanes.
Elaine's family meant everything to her. She loved her children and grandchildren, and loved doing things with her brothers, sisters, and cousins.
She is survived by her children; Dale (Susan) McLean, Laree (Gary) Moore, Joyce (Curt) Nedved, and Janette (Kevin) McNee; 9 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-granddaughter. She is also survived by her brothers and sisters, Darrell (Ann) Hansen, Karen (Ben) Maxfield, Dennis (Mary) Hansen, SueAnn Pingrey, and Kathy Taylor. She is preceded in death by her husband Robert Hipwell McLean.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 23, 2021, at 12 noon at the West Weber 3rd Ward Chapel, 900 S. 4100 W. A visitation will be held on Saturday from 9:45-11:30 am prior to the service at the church.
Arrangements are entrusted to Myers Mortuary, Ogden, Utah.
The funeral services will be live streamed on the bottom of Elaine's obituary page at www.myers-mortuary.com.