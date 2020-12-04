Elaine "Karlene" Widner
May 1, 1939 ~ December 3, 2020
Elaine "Karlene" Widner passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at the George E. Wahlen Ogden Veterans Home at age 81.
Karlene was born on May 1, 1939 in Havre, Montana to Karl and Vivian Knutson. She graduated from the University of Montana, Missoula, and became a teacher. After teaching in Seattle and California, she took a job with the Department of Defense, teaching at Air Force bases in England and then in Germany. During this time, she met and married her husband Rod, an Air Force officer. They were stationed in many states, including Hawaii, Ohio, Virginia, and Utah, where Rod retired after 20 years of service. In Utah, Karlene went back to school and got a master's degree in psychology and counseling and worked for the University of Utah, administering programs offered at Hill. Rod and Karlene were happily married until his death in 2009.
Karlene was an avid traveler, going on several trips a year with her husband, mother, and other family members. She was an expert card player, and loved playing bridge with her many wonderful friends and pinochle with her family.
She was also a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, to her three children Rick, Kirsten, and Kari; grandchildren Alex, Luke, Gavin, Mandy, Erin, and Amy; and her great-grandchildren Amelia, Thomas, Mason, J.J., and River, who survive her. She is also survived by her sisters Kristine and Rose; her brothers Frank and Johnny; her daughter-in-law Karen and her sons-in-law Kevin and Dave.
A short, outdoor, socially distanced memorial service will be held at MTC Learning Park in Ogden on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 2 p.m. The family plans to hold a fuller celebration of her life after the dangers of the pandemic have passed.
The family requests donations to the ALS Association (https://www.als.org/) in lieu of flowers.
