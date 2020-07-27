August 11, 1927 ~ July 24, 2020
Elaine Langston Christiansen, 92, passed away July 24, 2020 at her home in North Ogden, Utah. She was born August 11, 1927 in Springville, Utah to Francis Ivan and Maud Beardall Langston. She married Dean Jay Christiansen on September 17, 1947 in the Manti Temple.
She is survived by her children; Jack (Molly) Christiansen, Boyd (Naomi) Christiansen, Ilene Carlson, Brent (Terry) Christiansen, Ruth (Bill) Baker, Kent (Jennifer) Christiansen; 22 grandchildren: 57 great-grandchildren; siblings; Nedra Mansor, Jean (Kent) Peterson, and Lynn (Stella) Langston. She was preceded in death by; her husband; parents; son-in-law, Dennis Carlson; brothers, Keith and Clair Langston; sisters-in-law, Helen and Sheila Langston; brother-in-law, Earl Mansor; grandchildren, RoseMarie Carlson, Cheryl Carlson; great-grandson, Brigham Baker.
A graveside service will be held Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Ben Lomond Cemetery, 524 E. 1850 N. North Ogden, Utah. The services will be live streamed on her obituary at www.myers-mortuary.com
