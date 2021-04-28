Elaine Morris Robins
Elaine Morris Robins passed away peacefully in her sleep at the age of 95 at the Stonehenge Care Center in West Pointe, Utah. Elaine was born on July 4th, 1925 in Stoddard Utah. She was the second of three daughters. Elaine spoke often of her loving parents Clem Daniel and Valeria Eunice Preece Morris. She was raised and educated in Morgan Utah.
Elaine started working at Hill Field Base in 1945 as a punch card operator. While working at the base she was introduced to her future husband on a blind date. She married Ben Flint Robins on Valentine's day 1947. They welcomed a son Ben Morris Robins in 1952 who she adored. Ben started building their family home on his days off from being a fireman at Hill Field Base in 1953, they officially moved to their log home in 1954. Elaine loved her home and yard and always worked tirelessly to keep them clean and tidy. In her later years it was her wish to stay in her home until the end, which she was able to do until the last few weeks of her life.
Elaine had a deep love of and loyalty to her family. She was a beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandma, and great grandmother. She also loved and empathized with animals. She would often feed stray cats and she enjoyed feeding the neighbor's chickens and cattle.
Elaine was preceded in death by her husband Ben Flint Robins (1978) and her two sisters Alta Valeria Morris Robinson (2014) and Elva Eunice Morris Moore (2016).
Surviving family includes her son Ben Morris Robins (Michelle), her grandson Emit Dylan Robins (Jennifer) and her three great-granddaughters Lucy Elaine, Maggie Elizabeth, and Phoebe Mae.
Elaine lived a long and happy life and all those that knew her are thankful for her kindness and sincerity.
Graveside services will be held Friday, May 30, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Kaysville City Cemetery, 500 E. Crestwood Road, Kaysville. Friends may visit family Friday from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. at Lindquist's Kaysville Mortuary, 400 North Main, Kaysville.
In lieu of flowers please donate to best friends or Venmo @Emit-Robins. All Venmo funds will be donated to Best Friends Animal Society (https://support.bestfriends.org/)
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.