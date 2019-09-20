Elaine Parkinson Coles

January 19, 1942 ~ September 16, 2019
WASHINGTON TERRACE?Elaine Coles, 77, passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019, surrounded by her loving friends and family. She faced death the same way she lived her life, with dignity and grace.
Elaine was born in Scott City, Kansas on January 19, 1942, to Lincoln Merrill Parkinson and Shirley Ann Rowe. She graduated from Weber High School where she enjoyed being editor of the school paper, member of the Warriorettes dance team and student government.
Elaine met her future husband, William DeVon Coles when she was 13 years old. They were married in 1960 and later sealed for time and eternity in the Logan Temple in April 1963. They were married for 58 years. They have three children, Julie White, Jeff (Traci) Coles, and David (Pamela) Coles. She has seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Elaine was well known as an excellent nursing home administrator, managing Crestwood Care Center for 12 years, then known as one of the best care centers in Utah. She later became a consultant for poor-performing care centers throughout Utah.
Elaine was active in many civic clubs and was asked to join Rotary International, becoming one of the first women in the nation to join.
Elaine and Von had an amazing marriage enjoying their family, traveling, and playing golf with their good friends, the Spencer's and the Jex's. They also enjoyed their Westie, Gypsy.
She will be forever loved and missed.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 23, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Washington Terrace 12th Ward Chapel, 125 East 5350 South. Friends may visit with family on Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Monday from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. at the church. Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe Rd. Services entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.
The family would like to thank Yuli and Gabriel Hernandez and Visiting Angles for their amazing and compassionate service to Elaine over the last years.
