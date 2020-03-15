July 24, 1925 ~ March 9, 2020
Our sweet mother, grandmother and great-grandmother Elayne Amidan Butler, passed away peacefully on March 9, 2020. She was born on July 24, 1925 in Ogden, Utah, the first of five daughters, to Albert Wayne and Thelma Leavitt Amidan. She married Frank I Butler on July 18, 1946. Frank passed away on June 6, 1990.
Elayne was a lifelong resident of Ogden, Utah. She worked at Hill Air Force Base during World War II and later at W S Butler Tailoring and Saint Benedicts Hospital.
Elayne loved her family with all of her heart. She was an extremely devoted wife and caring mother. She was an amazing homemaker and took great pride in making her home a beautiful and comfortable place. She also enjoyed being outdoors working in her yard and garden. She was an accomplished seamstress and wonderful cook. If you were the recipient of a box of her Christmas Fudge you knew you were loved.
Surviving are two sons, Brent (Pam) Butler, Brody (Terri) Butler and daughter Susan Butler; five grandchildren, Hayley Butler, Andrew Butler, Trent Butler, Hunter Butler and Jake Butler and three great-granddaughters, Kealey Lindsey, Mackenzie Shuman and Taylor Butler. Also, surviving are two sisters, Joyce Courtney and Sheryll Arave. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and two sisters, Beverly Tippetts and Bonnie Bitton.
The family would like to thank all of her wonderful caregivers for the compassionate and loving care they gave to Elayne at Lotus Park Assisted Living, West Haven, Utah, Layton Park Memory Care, Layton, Utah and Sunridge Memory Care, Layton, Utah.
At her request, a private funeral and celebration of life was held at Premier Funeral Services, Roy, Utah. Internment at Lindquist Washington Heights Memorial Park, Ogden, Utah.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: