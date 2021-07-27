Eldon Dean Sloan
September 27, 1919 ~ July 23, 2021
Eldon Dean Sloan was almost 102 when he passed away surrounded by family in his own home in Farmington, Utah on July 23rd, 2021. Dean was born September 27th, 1919, in Cameron, Missouri, he was the son of Christie and Helen Sloan. His older sister was Hazel Lee Cain, and his younger brothers were Lyndon Sloan, Loren Sloan, Jewell Sloan, Daryl Sloan, and he is survived by his baby sister Dorothy Mattox.
Dean was raised on a farm in Missouri during the Great Depression, where he learned the value of hard work, determination, and attention to details. He exemplified the greatest generation by enlisting in the United States Navy in 1940 and throughout his 20-year career in the Navy he flew around the world numerous times and accumulated over one million flight hours as a flight engineer, on multiple aircraft including the PBY Catalina, B-24 Liberator, and the Lockheed Super Constellation. He retired from the United States Navy with an honorable discharge, as a Chief Petty Officer.
After his military career, he met and married Helen Heckert Lebow on November 30th, 1962. Together they raised a family in Farmington, Utah.
He is survived by his children Marianne Spolestra, Marilyn Koroulis, Martha Jean Clemson, and David Eldon Sloan.
The second half of his life, Eldon worked another 20 years where he worked at Lockheed Missile & Space as a quality control engineer. His most vivid memories included recounting his time in the military and travels to faraway places. Anyone that spent any time around him would most definitely hear one of his countless Navy stories.
He was known as a meticulous mechanic and woodworker and was always willing to help his neighbors with any project big or small.
He is survived by nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He was able to meet his great grandson, his namesake, Dean, the day before he died.
Dean's children are deeply appreciative of all of those that extended love and care to their father and mother over these last few years as they lived independently.
Dean's service will be held at 11:00 am, July 30th at Russon Mortuary, 1941 North Main Street, Farmington, Utah. A viewing will be held prior to services from 10:00 to 10:45 AM.
Dean led a life of service and integrity, loving his family and always willing to help those in need.