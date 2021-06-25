Eldon LeRoy Taylor
April 18, 1933 ~ June 17, 2021
Eldon LeRoy Taylor passed away Thursday, June 17, 2021 and joined his wife Ruth, his "little buddy" great-grandson, Kayden Tapia, and his dogs, Boris and Sky.
He was born April 18, 1933 in Farr West, Utah to John D. Taylor and Katherine D. Taylor. LeRoy was married to Ruth Williamson Taylor for 62 years. They have one daughter, Linda.
He was employed with Holley Ready Mix later becoming Jack B. Parsons. He was a truck driver and a diesel mechanic for 35 years.
LeRoy while growing up, was in the Boy Scouts of America. He played basketball for Wahlquist Jr. High school. Later years played church basketball and refereed for church basketball games. He played minor league baseball at the John Affleck Park for many years as a well-known pitcher for several teams.
LeRoy and his wife loved to jitter-bug and danced often. He was an avid bowler on several leagues. He was a big time Utah Jazz and Colorado Rockies fan.
He enjoyed fishing, camping and hunting, especially camping at their Bear Lake RV lots in Idaho. His favorite places to visit were the High Uintas and Bear Lake.
Until his last days you would find LeRoy sitting on his porch with family or friends and neighbors watching the Ogden Airport sky-divers jump from "a perfectly good plane!"
LeRoy has three grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
Preceding him in death are his wife, his parents, four sisters, three brothers and one great-grandson. His little toy poodle Boris and little terrier Blue Sky.
Surviving are his sister Eva (Milton) Bullock and brother Jerry Taylor.
The family would like to thank LeRoy's best friend Phil, Visiting Angel Pam, and the many caring neighbors whose endless love and support has been immeasurable over the last several years.
Graveside services will be held at 12:00 on Monday June 28, 2021 at Lindquist's Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe Road. The family will meet with friends from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 West 5600 South.
Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.lindquistmortuary.com