Eldon Russell Bair
Eldon Russell Bair, beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great Grandfather, brother and friend passed away on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at his home in Roy, Utah of natural causes. Eldon was born on May 15, 1938 in Preston, Idaho a son of Russell Bair and Ione Thompson Bair. His family moved to Ogden when he was young, and he grew up in Washington Terrace. When Eldon was a young boy, he spent many hours with his Dad and Grandfather camping, hunting and fishing and had many fond memories of these adventures. Thus, began his love and knowledge of the outdoors. He attended schools in Washington Terrance and graduated from Weber High in 1956. Following his high school graduation, he would spend his summers working for the Forest Service in the back country of Idaho watching for and fighting forest fires. He graduated from Weber Jr College with an Associate degree in Forestry.
In February in 1957 Eldon and his best friend Jim Jenkins were out on the town one night where he met Nancy Atkinson for the first time. Eldon knew that night that was the lady he would marry. Eldon and Nancy were married on July 10, 1959 in the Logan LDS Temple and settled down in Roy where they have lived 62 years.
Eldon worked many years for Tubbs Service Center in Roy, and at Volvo Truck Manufacturing, and then at Garden Burger where he was a purchasing agent.
Eldon was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints where he served in various callings, but his favorite was that of Scout Master. As a Scout master Eldon took many young men to scout camp where he taught them the skills needed to survive in the outdoors and in life.
Eldon loved camping, fishing, hunting, and golfing but most of all spending time with his kids, grandkids and extended family and friends. Eldon was always quick to help a neighbor when he was needed.
Eldon is survived by his wife Nancy and 7 children, Donna Cole (Bob), Diane Gilmore, Lyle Bair (Kathy), Lee Bair (Cindy), Dixie Bair, Denise Drake (Sean) and Andrew Bair (Nichole), 19 grandchildren and 1 great granddaughter. He loved each with his whole heart and told each one often of his love for them. Eldon is also survived by two brothers: Brent Bair and Rodney Bair (Sarah), in-laws Raymond (Maureen) Atkinson and Donald (Ann) Atkinson many beloved cousins, nieces, nephews and many close friends.
Eldon was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Ronald Bair, sister-in-law, Janet Bair, brother-in-law, Kendall Atkinson, son-In-law, Brian Gilmore and granddaughter, Hayley Cook, and other extended family.
Eldon will be deeply missed by family and friends, but we will all treasure his stories and experiences he shared with all of us.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, April 2, 2021 at 11:00 am, with a viewing Thursday, April 1, 2021 from 6:00-8:00 pm and prior to services on April 2, 2021 from 9:30 am to 10:30 am at Roy Myers Mortuary, 5865 S 1900 W, Roy, UT 84067.
Interment in the Roy City Cemetery.
Due to COVID 19 restrictions, we ask that mask be worn by those who attend and please adhere to social distancing guidelines.
Send condolences to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com