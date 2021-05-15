Eleanor Delilah Reardon
December 21, 2020 - May 8, 2021
Although she was only here for a short time, she lived a beautiful life and brought endless joy to those around. She will be remembered as a sassy, charismatic and energetic baby with a big girl personality. These traits and her charm earned Eleanor the nickname "crazy" from her loving father in addition to other nicknames such as squish and chicken nugget. She regularly caught everyone's attention while accompanying her abuelita during morning runs. She loved all the attention received from everyone so much that she didn't ever want to be left alone. There was never a doubt that Eleanor had the brightest presence in the room.