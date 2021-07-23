Elfonda "Fawn" Lois DeFries Weller
May 20, 1924 - July 14, 2021
OGDEN - Elfonda "Fawn" Lois DeFries Weller, 97, our beloved, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, passed away on Wednesday, July 14, 2021. She was born the third of five children on May 20, 1924 in their home in Wilson (West Haven) to Jan "John" DeFries and Janke "Jennie" Mietus. Born with red hair and blue eyes, she learned the value of hard work on her family's tomato and potato farm.
Born of Dutch heritage, she appreciated the sacrifices made by family members to join The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and come to America. The traditions and influence of the country's culture were frequently seen intertwined in her life.
A lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, she served in the Ogden Temple in later years.
She graduated from Weber High School in 1942. She worked at the Ogden Arsenal during World War II manufacturing bullets for the war. Saving her money, she entered nursing training in June of 1943 and became a Registered Nurse in 1946. During her schooling she walked from Harrison Blvd, over the 24th Street viaduct, back to the family farm to help on the weekends.
During her nursing career, she worked on the surgical floor of the old St. Benedicts Hospital until Dr. Howard K. Belnap offered her a position in his office. She worked in the office and doing surgery with him until he retired, acquiring a Bachelor's degree from Weber State College during that time. She continued her nursing career working at St. Benedict's. After retiring she volunteered in the Ogden Rescue Mission medical clinic on a weekly basis.
She married her sweetheart, Ralph "Earl" Weller and had three children: son, Brent (Marilyn) and daughters, Karen and Colleen (Ken). She has three grandsons, 2 granddaughters, 4 great-grandsons and 2 great-granddaughters.
Fawn enjoyed painting, gardening, needlework and is fondly remembered for devoting time to her family wherever and whenever needed. There are many phrases that she used that can be attributed to her, such as "many hands make light work." She also enjoyed caring for her dear Chihuahua, Dino.
She is survived by her daughter, Colleen, three grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents: John and Jennie; husband: Earl; brothers: Alvin, Darreld and LaMar; sister: Henreta "Reta"; son: Brent; daughter: Karen; and two grandsons: Todd and Blake.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at the Gardens Assisted Living Center who took her under their wings and cared for her during the trying times of COVID. They would also like to thank the Auberge Memory Care staff for loving her the last few months of her life.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 from 10:15-10:45 am, at Harrisville Stake Center 345 W. 1550 N. Harrisville, Utah. Immediately following the viewing the service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery. Fawn's service will be live streamed on her obituary page at Myers Website www.myers-mortuary.com where condolences may also be sent to family.