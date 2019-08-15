July 13, 1933 ~ August 13, 2019
On Tuesday, August 13, 2019, Eli Misrasi, loving husband and father of two beautiful daughters, theory of going 100 miles an hour, so you don't have time to get old or die, finally caught up with him at his home in Garland, Utah, while surrounded by his loving family at the age of 86.
Eli was born on July 13, 1933, in Bear River City, to Nick Kiriako Terzi and Anthina Pullugi Misrasi.
He grew up and worked on the family farm in Bear River City. Eli also spent many hours and long days with his father-in-law, Stan Petersen, helping him with his beet harvest. When the Thiokol corporation came to the valley, he worked there until his retirement. While he was there, he made many long-lasting friendships that will be treasured forever.
On January 17, 1958, he married Elizabeth (Beth) Petersen. They raised two daughters, Denise and Elizabeth, and took in Beth's sisters after the passing of her parents. With open hearts, there were many times when they opened their home to his brothers and their friends' son.
On July 28, 2001, he married Buqe in Tremonton, Utah. Together they enjoyed 18 years of love and happiness with Buqe providing him with so much loving care and kindness. She made their days enjoyable.
Grandpa loved a good card game or a game of Rumi cube and spent many hours playing with friends, family, and grandkids. Eli had a passion for fishing, hunting, metal detecting, gardening, old cars, and woodworking. He created extraordinary birdhouses. His birdhouses were much admired not only by friends and family but also by all who got the chance to have one for themselves. He was happiest when he had a Pepsi in one hand and a steering wheel in another listening to Rock & Roll. You could always catch him tapping his hands to the beat of the music right until the very end. Eli was known for his caring soul, infectious smile, kindness, and compassionate spirit.
He is survived by his wife Buqe; his two daughters, Denise (Greg) Lasley, and Elizabeth (Matthew) Lasley; seven grandchildren: Kate Thompson, Jake Lasley, Nick Lasley, Meghan Hunt, Skyler Lasley, Charliee Lasley, and Alexa Cheyne Lasley; twelve great-grandchildren; his brother Stephan (Linda) Misrasi; and sister-in-laws: Darlene Misrasi and Kaylyn Misrasi.
He was preceded in death by his wife Beth Misrasi, his granddaughter Aimee Lasley, his sister Lucile Craghead and his brothers: Arthur Misrasi and Monte Misrasi.
A funeral service will be held at Noon on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at the Garland Tabernacle (140 West Factory). Viewings will be held on Friday evening, August 16, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. at the Rogers & Taylor Funeral Home (111 N. 100 E.- Tremonton) and prior to the funeral service on Saturday at the Garland Tabernacle from 10:30-11:30 a.m.
If he could tell you one last thing it would be: "To keep going 100 miles an hour, so you don't have time to get old or die".
Be safe, be healthy, be happy.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at: