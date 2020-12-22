Elinor Jean Favro Geiger
November 22, 1927 ~ December 16, 2020
Elinor Jean Favro Geiger passed away on December 16, 2020, at the age of 93 from complications of COVID-19. She was born in Seattle, Washington on November 22, 1927 to Marino J. Favro and Carla E. Berg Favro. Her father died when she was just a baby and her mother was ill, so her grandmother Bentine Berg Tingstead raised Elinor and her two sisters. She attended school in Seattle but did not graduate from high school.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gene and her two sisters, Lois Favro Erickson and Maralynn Favro Abram.
She met the love of her life, Eugene "Gene" Paul Geiger while he was stationed in Seattle in the Coast Guard. Gene was from Ogden, Utah. Elinor came to Utah and married Gene on July 19, 1946. They had three children, Carla Geiger (Jody) Barker, Robin Geiger (Bobby) Tydeck and Paul (Judy) Geiger. Elinor had four grandchildren, Candice Barker (Jared) Monson, Jenni Barker, Jason (Bradie) Barker and Matthew Tydeck. She had four great-grandchildren, Andrew, Devin, Cedric and Nicholas Monson. Elinor's four legged companion, Cheyenne will miss her very much!
Elinor was a waitress all of her life. She had worked at Bratten's Grotto in Ogden, Utah for 25 years when she retired.
Elinor loved going on vacation. She visited her home town, Seattle, often. Once she went to Georgia to see her daughter Carla. She frequently traveled to Colorado to see her daughter Robin and enjoyed going to Paul's place in Oregon.
Elinor loved bowling on a women's league and on couples' leagues with her husband. They had many trophies. She absolutely loved to golf both with her husband and on women's leagues and just hated to give it up because of back pain. She and Gene square danced for many years with their good friends and had a lot of fun on square dancing trips. She loved hobbies like jigsaw puzzles and reading. Elinor made beautiful pictures in cross stitch.
The family will hold a private viewing and graveside service because of COVID-19. When it is safe to get together again, the family will have a Celebration of Life. Services entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.