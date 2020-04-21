Our beloved Daughter, Sister, Aunt, and Nursery Leader passed away April 17, 2020 at the age of 42 to return to her Heavenly Father's loving arms.
Elisa Hansen came into this world physically attached at the head to her most loved and cherished twin sister Lisa.
After much prayer and fasting and the inspired work of Doctors, Nurses, and Bio-engineers, at the University of Utah, they were separated at 19 months.
During the separation surgery Elise lost the use of her right side. This did not stop her from walking, playing and enjoying life to its fullest. She enjoyed friends and family and worked at Walmart in Clinton for over 12 years where she will be remembered for wearing her various tiaras as a greeter every day.
Elise graduated from Northridge High School. She enjoyed Special Needs Mutual where she developed long-lasting friendships, that she and her sister Lisa had made over the years.
During her employment at PARC (Pioneer Adult Rehabilitation Center) she met with Orrin Hatch and Rob Bishop in Washington D.C. on behalf of those dealing with special needs. She was the recipient of the "National Evelyne Villines Award" which she received in Atlanta, Georgia for her accomplishments in the workplace despite her many disabilities (which can now be viewed on Youtube). She was currently employed at Enable Industries. The family is grateful to both organizations for their compassion, love, and Kindness.
One of her greatest accomplishments was playing the lead role of Dorothy in the Special Needs production of the Wizard of Oz. The original show she and Lisa have viewed no less than a thousand times. She has been awarded many medals (mostly gold) in the Special Olympics. Despite all of her challenges (countless surgeries, physical limitations, and even going blind), she managed to never let them hold her back. She persevered and never let go of her positive outlook! Elise would say "I can do hard things"^
Besides family and friends, she cherished her best friend Keeley and their many phone calls and visits. She also cherished her boyfriend Joseph and good friend Jenny.
Some of her favorite memories are extended drives with her family, Special Needs Summer Camp, (especially the water fights) and Camp Kostopulos. She also enjoyed trips to California to visit her sister Shay and her family.
A special thanks to Dianne, Yvette, and Misty from Tender Care for their most compassionate care during her end of life experience. Also, a special thanks for all those who faithfully served in the Davis County and Weber County Special Needs Mutual. She was also served by the good members of the Clinton 8th and North Ogden 8th Wards as well as neighbor children (Brigham and Morgan) who read to her daily since she went blind.
She was preceded in death by both sets of grandparents Wendell and Betty Hansen, and Wilford and Ellen Smeding as well as many close friends that had special needs.
She is survived by her father and mother David and Pat Hansen, her four sisters Lisa, Shaylyn, (Marc), Nicole (Ben), Shelby (Adam), and her favorite brother Josh (Asia).
Graveside Services will be held Wednesday April 22, at the Ben Lomond Cemetery. As a family we wish to thank all those who have made Elisa's life so rich and full of love.