August 26, 1936 ~ November 20, 2019
Elizabeth Ann Holmstrom Whitehead, 83, passed away on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. She was born on August 26, 1936, in Ogden, Utah, the daughter of Carl Leroy and Florence Woolley Holmstrom.
She married Wilford Dwain "Bill" Whitehead on August 23, 1963, in Logan, Utah. Bill passed away on November 6, 2002.
Ann and Bill had many happy years together, raising kids, building a home in beautiful Ogden Valley, and traveling to many parts of the world.
Ann was a teacher by profession, and whether at school or home, she knew how to make learning fun.
Family vacations often doubled as opportunities to collect scientific specimens, with Dad slamming on the brakes when Mom yelled "Stop!"^so she could hop out and collect a plant she wanted from the mountainside. Many a grandchild later found fossils, rocks, and sand collections at Grandma's house to use in science projects of their own.
As a certified Master Gardener, Ann continued doing what she did all her life: making the world around her more beautiful. Together, she and Bill traveled to visit gardens around the world. Mom was honored to have KSL's Larry Sager feature her own gardens in Eden in the Deseret News.
As a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Ann had a special love for family history work. She cherished her relationships with her cousins. She was proud of her heritage and was very involved as a member of Daughters of Utah Pioneers. She always enjoyed the sisterhood shared there.
Ann was loved by many people. She is survived by her children, Elizabeth (David) Payne, Natalie (Kerry deceased) Gambles, and Neil (Lori) Whitehead; her stepchildren, Laura (Wes) Dewsnup, Cindy (Steve) Sommerfeld, Kent (Karen) Whitehead, and Lee (Jodie) Whitehead; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is also survived by her brother, David (Sharon) Holmstrom. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Whitehead; son-in-law, Kerry Gambles; granddaughter, Celia Ann Whitehead; brother, Larry Holmstrom; and both of her parents.
The family would like to thank the many friends and caregivers who helped Ann at the end of her life. Particular thanks go to Dr. Sergio Collado at McKay Dee Cardiology and the caring nurses and staff at Legacy Home Health and Hospice.
We owe a debt of gratitude to her very special friend, Natalie Wayment, whose weekly visits and loving care made a world of difference in our mother's life.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Eden 1st Ward (6500 East 1900 North, Eden, UT). Friends may visit with the family Monday, November 25, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary (3408 Washington Blvd) and Tuesday, November 26, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Eden 1st Ward building. Interment: Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park, Salt Lake City.
