Elizabeth Beckstead Sparks
July 13, 1977 - June 26, 2021
With heavy hearts, we announce the loss of our mother, daughter, sister, and friend, Elizabeth Ann Beckstead Sparks. Liz was loved deeply by so many. If love could have cured her addiction she would still be here. She was an introvert but that made her a great listener. She was kind and compassionate; a shoulder to lean on for many people.
Her greatest accomplishments in her life were Kaden John & Kenzlee Makell. They are the light from her that continues to live on. She was so proud of them and loved being their Mom.
Liz had many interests and hobbies. She collected crystals and looked forward to the rock and gem show every year. She had a passion for astrology. She loved to shop and decorate and was a bargain shopper who could always find a good deal. She loved all animals. She loved the vacationing at the beach and warm weather, although she would never swim. She loved gardening and always grew her tomato plants. She was an extremely hard worker and dedicated 20 years to Costco.
Our hearts are broken, but she is finally free from all the stress and anxiety that she carried with her every day. She can now truly rest in peace.
Liz is survived by her kids Kaden and Kenzlee Sparks (Corey), mom Anabeth O'Connor (John- deceased), dad Paul Beckstead (Carol- deceased), sisters Katy (Mike) Rodrigues, Erinn (Adam) Lutz, Molly O'Connor and brother Joey (Summer) O'Connor as well as all her nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Her dad John O'Connor, Grandma Millie, Grandma Norma and her dogs Angel and Megan were all there to greet her with open arms.
We will have a celebration of life for Liz on Tuesday, July 13th, which would have been her 44th birthday, at the Ogden Botanical Gardens, 1750 Monroe Blvd. in Ogden at 6pm.
Gone but never forgotten, we love you Liz!
In lieu of flowers, we have set up a GoFundMe account.
https://www.gofundme.com/f/s7q3c-memorial-for-elizabeth-sparks?utm_source=
customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1ve