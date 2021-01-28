Elizabeth Diane Shaw Williams (Diane)
Our loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother Elizabeth Diane Shaw Williams, 83, of Legacy House in Washington Terrace (formerly of Roy), passed away peacefully January 22, 2021.
She was a faithful wife, mother, grandmother, and friend who cared for and loved everyone she considered her family!
She was born April 5, 1937 in Salt Lake City, Utah and was the daughter of Roscoe Obray Shaw and Iva Rhea (Taylor) Shaw. She was raised in Salt Lake City, Utah, Cedar City, Utah, Hyrum, Utah, Paradise, Utah and Brigham City, Utah and graduated from Box Elder High School.
She married Ralph Rex Williams, August 23, 1954 in Perry, Utah. He died on January 26, 2004.
She worked at the Indian School in Brigham, Mountain Bell Telephone, Valley View Elementary, Sandridge Jr. High, Roy High School, Dr. Frank Dallimore (Dentist), and Chromalox.
She faithfully served in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints her entire life including Ward and Stake Young Women, Ward Primary, Stake and Ward Relief Society and many other callings. She served a church service mission at the Family History Center. She will be best remembered for her loving kindness and concern shared with all especially the family. Family was everything to mom. Her candy drawer was famous and enjoyed by all.
Her hobbies included sewing, quilting, walking, reading and writing.
She is survived by four children: Marcie (Bud), Gayle Ann (Mark), Cindy (Robert), Chris; 11 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother Joseph Shaw.
She is preceded in death by her husband, parents, brother Roscoe Orland Shaw and sister Patricia Hortense Shaw.
We express gratitude to Cindy & Robert Ewing, The Cottage at Legacy House, Inspiration Hospice and Jan Chace who cared so lovingly for mom.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, January 30, 2021 at 11 a.m. in the Myers Mortuary 5865 S. 1900 W. Roy. A viewing will be held at Myers Mortuary 5865 S. 1900 W. Roy from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, January 29, 2021. Interment will be in the Roy Cemetery 5200 S 2300 W, Roy (Weber) Utah. Services will be live streamed.
Masked are required and social distancing.
Send condolences and watch the live street at www.myer-mortuary.com
Myers Mortuary, 5865 S 1900 W, Roy, UT 84067