September 15, 1946 ~ August 21, 2019
Elizabeth Hausauer, age 72, passed away August 21, 2019, of cancer. Elizabeth was born on September 15, 1946, to Ruben and Jessie Sharp in Ogden, Utah.
She married Donald L. Hausauer October 16, 1993, in Las Vegas, Nevada.
She was a proud member of F.O.E. since 2011.
Surviving are her sons, Richard (Ann) and Robert (Cathlee) Walker; brother, Clair; sisters, Lucille, and Donna Mae; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Elizabeth is preceded in death by her parents; four brothers; five sisters; and husband.
There will be a Celebration of Elizabeth's Life on Monday, August 26, 2019, from 2:00-4:00 p.m. at the Fraternal Order of Eagles, 975 Wall Ave., Ogden, UT 84404.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: