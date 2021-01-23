Elizabeth Louise Shaner
Beloved Mother & Wife
September 23 1943 ~ January 18 2021
Elizabeth Louise Shaner was born September 23, 1943, the youngest of three children, in Saint Louis, Missouri. She earned her Masters of Communication from the University of Missouri where she met and married Dr. James Gerald Shaner who was also in Communications.
Elizabeth taught Public Speaking at the university level and had two daughters Valerie Louise and Amelia Elizabeth, both of whom were her pride and joy. Elizabeth was an avid bird-watcher, a prolific reader and life-long Episcopalian.
She is survived by her daughter, Amelia and son-in-law, Karl Pernich. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Violet; her brother, Thomas "Tommy"; sister, Mary Ellen; and nephew, Brian Burgess. Elizabeth's husband James passed away in 2017. Heartbreakingly, Elizabeth was also preceded in death by her first-born daughter, Valerie, a loss from which her heart never truly recovered.
Elizabeth passed away peacefully holding the hand of her youngest child, Amelia, surrounded by love and prayers after having lost her battle with kidney disease. Her warmth, good heart and sense of humor will be terribly missed. Her family takes comfort in knowing she will watch over them from heaven. God bless you Elizabeth, we love you.
