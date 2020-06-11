September 26, 1988 ~ June 5, 2020
After a lifelong battle of addiction to heroin and meth, Elizabeth M. Coots has passed away from an overdose in Minneapolis, MN on June 5th after struggling for 31 years.
Born in Jolite, IL on September 26th, 1988. While her life was lonely in many places and often struck with heartache her family will always remember her as she was, a joyous soul who could make anyone laugh. Her love of writing flourished in children's tales, all sadly left unpublished.
Her soul joins her firstborn son, Lief Wilson, and her beeb, David L Wilson, in the aether. She is remembered in this world by her mother, Esther Hardman, and brother, Christopher Coots. She leaves two bright souls, her sons, Benjamin and Jaxson, to help carry her spirit after she has departed.
No services will be held but lighting a candle in her memory at home is encouraged. A private wake will be organized at a later time.