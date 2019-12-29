May 2, 1928 ~ December 20, 2019
NORTH OGDEN - Elizabeth Monta^o McGinnis-Hunt, 91, was born May 2, 1928, in Hermosillo Sonora Mexico, the daughter of Dolores Monta^o Ballesteros. She passed away on December 20, 2019, at Chancellor Gardens in Clearfield.
Elizabeth married Parley Arvie McGinnis on May 28, 1957, in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He was killed in an auto accident in 1962. She attended the University of New Mexico, earning her Bachelor's degree.
She lived in Albuquerque, New Mexico and ultimately moved to North Ogden where she raised her three boys alone. She later married Ardell B. Hunt.
She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served as a Primary Teacher, Sunday School Teacher, and in the Relief Society. She served an adult temple mission to Santiago, Chili with Ardell.
Elizabeth retired from the Utah Department of Employment Services and sang with the Jay Welsh Choral. She loved to sing, cook, spend time with family and friends, garden, watch old movies and shop. She enjoyed serving her neighbors, loved to support her kids and grandkids in their interests and was a sweet/feisty "little" lady.
Elizabeth is survived by her children, Michael L. (Julie) McGinnis, Syracuse, UT; David L. (Sharon) McGinnis, Taylor, UT; Arvie G. McGinnis, Pleasant View, UT; Ronald Ardell (Jean) Hunt, Berthoud, CO; Lyle B. (Denise) Hunt, Paradise, CA; Shirley (Veldon) Waters, Ogden, UT; Barbara Hunt, Salt Lake City, UT; and Wendy Peterson, Roy, UT; 33 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Chico Monta^o.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, P. Arvie McGinnis; her second husband, Ardell B. Hunt; her parents; brother, Esgardo Monta^o; and sisters, Aida Monta^o and Sylvia Allsup. She was also preceded in death by her daughters-in-law, Jody Robison McGinnis (Michael) and Jolea Rucker McGinnis (Arvie).
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the North Ogden Sixth Ward, 770 E. 2100 No. North Ogden, UT.
Friends may visit with the family on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment in the Manassa Colorado Cemetery. Services entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.
