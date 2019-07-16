Elizabeth Prince Castner

April 7, 1924 ~ July 12, 2019
Elizabeth Hefty Stark Prince Castner died July 12, 2019, at Heritage Park Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Roy, Utah. She was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, April 7, 1924, the daughter of Samuel Edward Hefty and Emma Maloy Baxley Hefty. She was a graduate of South High School in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Liz had many significant traits ? she, first of all, loved her mother deeply, as she did her children. She was creative, was a talented artist, had a great sense of humor, loved animals, had much empathy for the poor, sick and down-trodden and loved sports of all kinds. Liz took up golf fairly late in her life, but she became very proficient and won in many tournaments of all kinds. She was club champion at Nordic Valley and was president of the Northern Division and the Royal Green Ladies Association. She took pride in always carrying her own clubs. At one time she specialized in painting portraits, but in later years, she combined her humor and art in making birthday, friendship and get-well cards which are prized by her many friends and relatives. Elizabeth loved cats, dogs, and all animals. Liz had bit parts and roles as an extra in eight movies and worked with many well-known actors.
Elizabeth was a devout member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many positions including First Counselor of the Primary and Primary Teacher for 15 years. She loved going to the Temple and bringing blessings to others.
She married Glenn Stark September 14, 1945. They were later divorced. She married Gale Prince April 12, 1966, and their marriage was later solemnized in the Logan Temple. He died February 28, 1990. She married Earl Castner September 7, 1991. He died November 3, 2007. She was also preceded in death by her parents Sam and Emma Hefty, sister Betty Johnson, brother-in-law Don Johnson and step-daughter Darise Prince.
Surviving are three children: Cary Stark (Karen), Sheridan Prince (Jeanene) and Sunny Prince Lindsay. Also, surviving are grandchildren, Heather Wunderlich (Clyde Keene), Sidney Hunt (Joel), Rachel Fletcher (Jeff), Kansas Lindsay, David Prince (Jessica), Sadie DeMille (Gregg) and Carly McDaniel (Carsen). Surviving Elizabeth are two stepsons, Michael Castner (Jane) and Patrick Castner, eight step-grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and five great-step-grandchildren. She is also survived by her niece Janalee Johnson, nephew David Johnson (Debi) and many great-nieces and great-nephews. She loved her family dearly.
The family would like to express our thanks for the wonderful help and care given by Heritage Park Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. Special thanks to Elizabeth's two nurse granddaughters, Rachel Fletcher and Sidney Stark who provided great support in her care.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Thursday from 12:45 to 1:45 p.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd.
Condolences may be shared at: